'The Weekly' newsletter: Candidates discuss Orange County mayor's race and other big stories

'The Weekly' discusses race for Orange County mayor

Three candidates are vying for the soon-to-be vacant seat of Orange County mayor, since current mayor , Teresa Jacobs - has reached her term limit. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Commissioner Pete Clarke, on why they feel they are the best person for the job. Justin Warmoth will speak with businessman Rob Panepinto next week.

FWC setting bear traps in Seminole County neighborhood after dog attacks

A couple says an aggressive mother bear attacked their 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier mix, and also broke through a neighbor's screen, killing one of their two toy poodles.

Orlando Avenue shut down three times due to flooding

After city officials promised that U.S. 17-92 at Monroe Avenue would not flood again, the section had to be shut down because of standing water. The city installed a larger pump to help with drainage.

Bird named "Irma" is the newest SeaWorld ambassador

Irma was rescued by the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey before landing at the theme park. To see why SeaWorld hopes this story will inspire readers, click here.

Starflyer does a test spin

Orlando's next big attraction gave a preview thrill to the public. The $10 million attraction is located on International Drive and will swing riders around 420 feet in the air. Are you excited about the new ride? Click here - to vote in our poll.

