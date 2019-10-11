The Weekly Newsletter: Florida Rep. Michael Waltz discusses impeachment

Good morning,

Rep. Michael Waltz talks President Trump impeachment inquiry on "The Weekly"

It's been nearly three weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she is seeking a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. As efforts move forward, local state representatives are speaking out. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Rep. Michael Waltz, R-St. Augustine, about the impeachment inquiry and what the talks are like on Capitol Hill.

Toddler taken from Orlando home at gunpoint prompts Amber Alert

Family members of Jenzell Cintron Perez told News 6 that his biological mother and a man forced their way into an apartment and took the boy from his stepmother. The boy was found safe hours later in DeLand. To see a timeline of the investigation, click here.

Bear opens sliding class door, enters Apopka home

Shawn Warley didn't realize what was going on in his kitchen until after the bear left and he watched the footage. To see that video of the bear, click here.

Italian beef, Chicago dogs, chocolate cake: Portillo's to open restaurant in Orlando area

Next year, Central Floridians and tourists won't have to travel far to enjoy Chicago-style food. Portillo's is opening a new location, and it's going to be near the mouse house.

Teens in viral homecoming proposal video attend dance

Their homecoming proposal went viral, and now we're getting to know the love story between local two high schoolers, both with Down syndrome. To see their interview and the heartwarming video all over again, click here.

