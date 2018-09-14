The Weekly Newsletter: Congressman Soto. other big stories

Good morning,

Congressman Soto reflects on Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico

It's been a year since the storm hit the island, prompting evacuees to come to Central Florida. Rep. Darran Soto sat down with Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" - to talk about the housing options - now that FEMA has ended its housing assistance program.

News 6 reports from North Carolina, where Hurricane Florence made landfall

Erik Sandoval traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina, where the city was just one of many areas that experienced substantial flooding and destruction. For a look at how the tropics are doing right now, click here.

Deputies: Man arrested for impersonating a police officer; gets busted again for same crime

This time, Lake County deputies say Jonathan Shaddix pulled over a speeding driver. To hear what he had to say following his arrest, click here.

Hawkins Halloween: HHN returns to Universal Orlando Resort

Ten houses, five scare zones- and a whole lot of Hawkins. News 6 has your survival guide if you plan on entering the "Upside-Down," as well as other new terrors.

