The Weekly Newsletter: Danny Banks talks Orange County public safety

Former Special agent Danny Banks discusses new public safety position

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was sworn in, in January, but before he officially took office, he appointed Special Agent Danny White, of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as the public safety director for the county. Banks spoke with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" about his new role and his focus on improving the jail.

Orange County sheriff sends strong message about illegal ATV driving

Three people were arrested after authorities said an Orange County deputy was dragged by an ATV driver last week. Now, Sheriff John Mina is cracking down on the dangerous and illegal ATV driving, that is taking place on Central Florida roads. For a look at recent incidents, click here.

Driving Change: News 6 anchor testifies for distracted driving bill

In September 2016, Matt Austin was rear-ended, and knocked unconscious by a driver who later admitted that he was texting behind the wheel. Austin shared his story to lawmakers last week, throwing his support to a new bill that would make all distracted driving a primary offense. Click here to see how News 6 is working to change Florida's texting while driving laws.

Southwest Boeing 737 Max plane makes emergency landing in Orlando

As Boeing continues campaigning to reassure the public that its 737 Max jets are safe to fly, one of them made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport last week. Two pilots were on board, and said the engine experienced a performance issue.

Storm brings wind, rain, lots of hail to Central Florida

Wednesday's thunderstorms ended up damaging buildings in Brevard County. For hail photos, click here.

Big changes coming soon for Disney park guests

Starting May 1, smoking areas will disappear and large strollers will not be allowed in the parks. Loose and dry ice will also not be permitted. Do you think smoking should be banned? Click here to vote in our poll, and to see information on stroller size guidelines.

