The Weekly Newsletter: Discussing Central Florida's housing market

"The Weekly" looks at Central Florida's growing housing market

Central Florida is growing in terms of population and the housing market in Orlando is steady, but when is the right time to buy and sell a home? News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Jeff Fagan, president of the Orlando Regional Realtors, to talk about housing inventory, prices and which areas are seeing the most growth in home sales.

Florida House candidate accused of lying about being a doctor

Elizabeth McCarthy, a Democrat from Sanford, claimed to have removed bullets from dozens of Pulse shooting victims at Orlando Regional Medical Center. However, the Department of Health told News 6 she was never a licensed doctor. To see what McCarthy had to say about the allegations and ending her campaign, click here.

Florida's new texting while diving law takes effect tomorrow

Beginning July 1, a law enforcement officer can pull over a driver suspected of texting while driving. Click here to see what you can and cannot do with your phone if you're in the driver's seat of a moving vehicle.

Team of first responders tirelessly perform CPR to save man's life

Shabiah Gordon calls himself a "walking miracle" after Lake County first responders performed CPR for 40 minutes. Gordon's family and first responders spoke about what happened. Click here to hear both sides of the story.

Baby, pull over: Cutest traffic stop goes viral

The cellphone camera was rolling when Orlando police K-9 officer Alexander Kipp decided to have a fun moment with his 10-month-old daughter, which has now gotten millions of online views. News 6 spoke with the officer about his and his daughter's internet stardom.

