The Weekly Newsletter: News 6 broadcasting podcasts

Good morning,

Did you miss a week's worth of headlines in our newscasts or on ClickOrlando.com? Here is a list of big stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

"The Weekly" spotlights News 6 podcasts

Whether it's news-of-the-day or lifestyle, ClickOrlando.com is home to a wealth of content, and there's now a place where you can check out our new podcasts. "Florida Foodie" is hosted by Lisa Bell and Candace Campos, and on "Florida's Fourth Estate" - News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden are diving deeper into issues the community cares about.

Plea for breast milk after family tragedy

In the span of 24 hours, a Venezuelan man became a father and a widower. Thanks to an Orange County birthing center's call for help, breast milk is now being donated to support him and his baby. If you'd like to help get results, click here.

Florida House advances bill that would allow teachers to be armed

LIke last year, one of the most closely-followed issues in the Florida legislative session is school safety, Last week, a bill that would expand the guardian program passed a hurdle. Click here to see what the bill entails.

Viral Video: Fight over fishing in Florida water

Jose Ortiz started recording his altercation with a Vero Beach homeowner - when he said she started spraying him with a hose - and complaining that he was on her property. However, Ortiz says he was fishing in a public area . To see the video, click here.

Oops: I-4 road sign misspelled

Some people are very quick to point out typos on the internet, and apparently a story about a misspelled sign also prompts a lot of clicks. To see what happened after people noticed the sign, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.