The Weekly Newsletter: Positive progress on 'Driving Change'

Hello,

Need a recap of what made headlines last week? Here is a list of big stories from ClickOrlando.com along with a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Driving Change: Senate passes amended House bill aimed at ending distracted driving in Florida

Last week, the Florida House and Senate voted on bills to toughen distracted driving laws. By the end of the week, the Senate passed a bill aimed at fighting distracted driving after amending it. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth recapped the latest push - in our efforts to drive change on this week's episode of "The Weekly."

Child fatally stuck by semitruck near elementary school

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 10-year-old boy was less than a half mile from Wetherbee Elementary School in Orlando. To help support the family, click here.

Bunny brawl: Video posted on Instagram goes viral

The since-deleted video shows the Easter Bunny getting involved in a fight in downtown Orlando. The man in the bunny costume, Antoine McDonald, spoke to News 6 about the fight - and said there was a reason why he threw punches.

What's in store for SpaceX after anomaly on Space Coast?

Images show smoke billowing from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, last Sunday. In a statement, SpaceX officials said its Crew Dragon capsule sustained an anomaly. The private space company was planning on putting astronauts in that spacecraft, and launching them this summer, but now, what's next?

Is that a baby cheetah? Oh wait, it's a baby bobcat

Firefighters at one Orlando station sent images of the kitten to a sanctuary. It was later confirmed that the animal was indeed a bobcat.

Beyonce shares video of Orlando dancers doing #BeforeILetGoChallenge

Fabron Alexis and Fred Barthell came up with the idea after hearing the singer's new song from her latest album. The two dancers went viral, but that wasn't the most exciting part.

