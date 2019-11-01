The Weekly Newsletter: Getting results in child hunger

Good Sunday morning,

Feeding Children Everywhere creates hunger-free results

Childhood hunger is a nationwide issue, and last year, an estimated 1 in 9 Americans were food insecure. Thanks to charities like Longwood-based Feeding Children Everywhere, families are getting the food they need. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with the CEO of the nonprofit about how the charity is getting results in Central Florida.

Design for Pulse Memorial and Museum revealed

For months, a competition garnered entries from around the world, and last week, the onePulse Foundation revealed the winning design concept. To see the renderings and read what the memorial will bring to Orlando, click here.

Woman shot during well-being check

Next month, Bobbie Snapp goes on trial on charges stemming from a 2017 incident. While she was asleep, Winter Park police entered her home on a well-being check call. Sapp ended up being shot in the shoulder during an altercation. Police claim that she pointed a gun at them and Snapp said the officers responded too aggressively. For a timeline of the incident and to see why she thinks she was set up, click here.

Florida lawmaker files bill to prevent arrests of young children

Last month, the arrest of two children at an Orlando elementary school gained national attention. Now one Central Florida state senator wants to make it so children under the age of 11 would not face arrest by law enforcement officers.

Boeing to conduct abort test of astronaut capsule

This week is shaping up to be a crucial week in the future of space. On Monday, Boeing's pad abort test in New Mexico is part of the process to certify Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft that will one day carry astronauts from U.S. soil.

