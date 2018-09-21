The Weekly Newsletter: Voting rights for felons, other big stories

Hello,

Here is a list of what made headlines, along with a recap of this week's "The Weekly" interview:

"The Weekly" discusses Amendment 4, restoring voting rights for felons

Tampa attorney Richard Harrison argued against the constitutional amendment, while supporters say it will save taxpayers money. Florida voters will vote "yes" or "no" come November.

Team effort thwarts plane theft at Orlando Melbourne International Airport

Police say Nishal Sankat jumped a fence and boarded the American Airlines plane. To see how he was detained click here.

Woman arrested four years after Orlando woman's death

Marylee Walker was booked into jail on vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with Jessica Erausquin's death. Click here, to see what led to the arrest.

Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico evacuees reflect one year later

Since the storm's landfall last year, Puerto Ricans in Central Florida and on the island have found ways to move forward. News 6 reporter Vanessa Araiza returned to Puerto Rico last week - to see how recovery efforts have changed and what still needs to be done.

