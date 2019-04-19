The Weekly Newsletter: Florida House committee backs firefighter cancer benefits bill

Good morning, and Happy Easter.

Did you miss your favorite newscast from last week, or didn't get a chance to glance over ClickOrlando.com?

Here is a list of headlines along with a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Bill that would grant Florida firefighters cancer coverage moves forward

Studies show firefighters have a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the rest of the population. New 6 anchor Justin Warmoth highlighted the efforts to pass a Florida bill that would grant them cancer coverage on this week's episode of "The Weekly."

Rattlesnakes slithering in East Orange County, kill two dogs

Trapper Leo Cross told News 6, he removed a five-and-a-half foot long rattlesnake - just last week. Worried pet owners even posted concerns online, asking for antivenin.

Trampoline parks linked to injuries in Central Florida

Trampoline parks have been jumping in popularity, and in many cases, children and adults have been left with broken bones, dislocated joins and head injuries. News 6 got a hold of multiple 911 calls placed at those parks.

Brevard County sheriff "looking for person" who wrapped up and abandoned a puppy

A park employee found the pup wrapped in a blanket near an intersection. To hear Sheriff Wayne Ivey's full statement, and for clues in the case, click here.

Notre Dame Cathedral fire brings to mind 1976 Orlando cathedral fire

When a devastating fire broke out at the Paris landmark, many people in Orlando were reminded of the fire that tore through the diocese of Orlando, St. Charles Borromeo. To hear one local firefighter's story, click here.

Florida fisherman reels in monster catch in the Keys

Captain Nick Stanczyk probably won't ever be able to top a 757-pound swordfish - that he says took eight hours to bring in. To see the video of the catch, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.