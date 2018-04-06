'The Weekly' newsletter: 'Generation Under Fire' and other stories

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or need a recap of big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of stories that made headlines:

"Generation Under Fire": Students voice concerns over school safety

On Sunday, "The Weekly" aired clips from a town hall discussion - where students expressed their opinions and concerns on school safety.

Newly-signed law named after dog found beaten to death in Ponce Inlet

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law aimed at increasing penalties for animal abusers. To see how it helps protect Florida pets, click here.

2018 hurricane season expected to be busier-than-average

Hurricane season begins on June 1. To see what Colorado State University's forecast numbers predict, click here.

What did the Easter Bunny bring you? Justin Timberlake concert tickets

An 88-year-old Justin Timberlake superfan is going to the singer's concert at the Amway Center. Bette Maloney's story even got a "like" from Timberlake on Twitter.

Prom date wanted

A teen's boss helped out his coworker by posting a prom date advertisement on the Chick-fil-A sign.

