The Weekly Newsletter: Getting results for youth of Parramore Kidz Zone

Parramore Kidz Zone continues to grow

In Orlando's highest poverty neighborhood, the Parramore Kidz Zone aims to reduce crime and help students earn a full education. News 6's Justin Warmoth talked to two PKZ mentors on expanding the organization - and how the group continues to inspire kids to become successful adults.

FHP: Woman hits fire hydrant, car gets stuck in hole

According to troopers, Alexandrea Runyon's run-in with a hydrant in Lady Lake caused an 8-foot hole. Water was spewing and the car was found at the bottom of the hole.

Fallout from college admission scandal spreads; education consultant weighs in

Last week, news broke that dozens of famous and wealthy people had been charged in what federal investigators called the biggest college cheating scheme ever prosecuted. News 6 spoke with a local educational consultant - who said the college application process is challenging - and hopes the scandal doesn't tarnish the industry.

Safety bar aimes to stop speedy drivers around school buses

Astatula Elementary student Julia Dumont says she knew she had to take action after she saw cars speeding past her stopped bus. Her new invention -- a flashing light bar with a stop sign -- won first place at a science far. To see how she plans to continue her getting results mission, click here.

Big catch reeled in off Brevard County coast

Port Canaveral officials say Bryan Joyner caught a near 100-pound mystic grouper. To see a photo of the monster fish, click here.

Hey look! It's a dancing camel on a highway

News 6 anchor Matt Austin was riding in a vehicle as a passenger, when he noticed a camel poking his head out of the back of an old school bus, and busting a move. Turns out, the camel has a following. To see the viral video, click here.

