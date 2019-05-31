The Weekly Newsletter: Hurricane readiness for 2019 season

Good morning,

It's Sunday, and that means it's time for a recap of News 6 headlines. Below is a list of big stories from our newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com, as well as a brief summary of this week's segment on "The Weekly."

'The Weekly' recap: 2019 Atlantic hurricane season opens

For the past three years, Florida has been impacted by hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Michael. News 6 meteorologists worked together to provide helpful information, but also answered viewer questions - during a phone bank. For a look at how hurricane hunters prepare for storm season, click here.

Orange-Osceola state attorney not seeing second term

In January of 2017, Aramis Ayala was sworn into office as the leader of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. Two months later, she announced that her office would no longer seek the death penalty in any case - a decision that made national headlines. To hear why Ayala made her choice, click here to watch her video announcement.

Three-week old puppies stolen from home

An Ormond Beach family said the suspects who stolen the puppies knew the family had gone on a fishing trip. Four of the five puppies were eventually found and returned home. Two suspects were later arrested.

Homeowner finds alligator in kitchen

Gators have been found on Florida doorsteps, but one actually made it in the house. To see how he got into the home, click here.

Exploring Disneyland's "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge

The highly-anticipated attraction had its grand opening Friday. One just like it will open up in Disney World in August. To get a taste of what's to come here at home, News 6 anchor Kirstin O'Connor traveled to Anaheim for a preview. From the attractions, to the food, to the all-important merch, here is your beginner's guide.

