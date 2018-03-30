'The Weekly' newsletter: Noor Salman found not guilty and other stories

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or need a recap of big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of stories that made headlines.

Noor Salman found not guilty

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth wraps up the intense trial for the Pulse gunman's widow, and what's next for Noor Salman.

Pulse survivors react to Salman verdict

While some Pulse survivors have expressed disappointment in the verdict, the love for the victims lives on.

Owner of missing family photos sought

The owners of an Apopka repair shop have found dozens of photos, showcasing years of memories. For a slideshow of the photos, click here.

English bulldog stolen during burglary

An Altamonte Springs man says someone must have been watching and knew he had a puppy, because it was all that was stolen in a burglary. He's taken to Facebook, pleading for Belle's return.

Florida rattlesnake video goes viral

Snake sightings are common in Florida, but in Jacksonville, a woman and her friends ran into a slithering six-foot rattlesnake. To see the video, click here.

