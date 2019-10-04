The Weekly Newsletter: State Sen. Linda Stewart talks relief to Bahamas, 2020 legislative session

Good morning,

State Sen. Linda Stewart files more than a dozen bills ahead of 2020 legislative session

Florida's next legislative session may be months away, but State Sen. Linda Stewart has been busy with bills. Stewart spoke with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" to talk about some of her bills filed, including one that seeks to ban 3D-printed plastic guns. Stewart also spoke about ongoing recovery efforts happening in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian in September.

Deputies: Intoxicated man sits down in classroom full of students

Volusia County school leaders were faced with tough security questions last week as to how a man was able to wander into Spruce Creek High School. Deputies said Derek Marlowe rode past an employee on his bike before entering the building. To see what Marlowe told deputies on body camera footage, click here.

Despicable photo: Universal Orlando Gru fired for inappropriate hand gesture

The photo shows the actor in full Gru costume from the "Despicable Me" franchise standing behind a girl making an "OK" hand symbol, a gesture that has become a symbol of concern because it has been used by white supremacists. A spokesman for the theme park said the actor no longer works for the company.

Garth Brooks to host small-venue concert in Sanford

There are only seven stops on the Brooks' Dive Bar Tour, and one of them is at The Barn in Sanford. But there's only one way you can attend. Click here to see how you could win tickets.

'Chipotlane' drive-thru coming up Kissimmee

Instead of waiting in line and telling the burrito maker what you want in person, Chipotle customers can roll through a drive-thru. To see how the new "Chipotlane" works, click here.

Young Disney princess shows off dance moves at Magic Kingdom

When you're dressed at Princess Tiana from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog," it's inevitable that you're going to dance when you hear jazz sounds from the movie. To see why an 8-year-old is winning the internet, click here.

