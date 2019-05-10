The Weekly Newsletter: Longtime Orlando Magic public address announcer looks back on career

Good morning,

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or didn't see the big stories on ClickOrlando.com? Below is a list of headlines plus a brief summary of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Getting to know the Amway Arena voice

Since the Orlando Magic's inception in 1989, there's been only one prominent voice fans have been hearing over the Amway speakers. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with Orlando Magic public address announcer Paul Porter, who is also the announcer for Tampa Bay Lightning hockey games. Porter recounted his most memorable moments from over the years, including a look back at this previous NBA season.

A tale of two stolen vehicles

Three men are accused of stealing a car then going on a wild ride through two Central Florida counties. Sky 6 followed one of the suspects on Wednesday -- who at one point, got out of a car and jumped on a motorcycle. The next day, a person driving a stolen Orange County sheriff's cruiser crashed into a home in Brevard County.

Man's throat cut by tied fishing line across path

The couple spoke to News 6 about the incident, that happened during a bike ride in Ormond Beach. The declined to reveal their identity, but did provide photos of what the man's throat looked like.

Police: Florida man crashes lawn mower into cop car

Haines City police say one of their officers was attending to another matter, when they heard Gary Wayne Anderson crash his riding lawn mower into the cruiser. It turns out, blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Seeing stars on the Space Coast

In July, NASA will celebrate the official 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, but last week, astronauts and actors showed up at the Kennedy Space Center to honor the landmark achievement for mankind. George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were two of the attendees.

Game on: News 6 visits ultimate lodging spot in Lake County

A Monopoly room, a royal flush bathroom, and a giant dartboard in the bathroom. If you stay at the Great Escape Parkside Place, you won't have any shortage of entertainment. ​

