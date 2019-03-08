The Weekly Newsletter: Looking at Florida's legislative session

Happy Sunday,

2019 Florida legislative session is underway

With a new govorner and leadership in Tallahassee, 3,000 bills are now waiting to be looked over. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with News 6 legal analyst Jim Clark on the bills to watch. For a recap of Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda, click here.

SpaceX Crew Dragon completes first critical test

The history-making spacecraft is now back home on the Space Coast, capping the first orbital test mission in NASA's quest to resume human space flight. For a recap of the entire mission, click here.

"Little Earth" becomes global sensation

There were two things that were inside the Crew Dragon capsule when it took off from the Space Coast: a test dummy and a plush toy. Both served as sensors to help determine what astronauts will experience, but "Little Earth" has now become a space sensation.

House committee backs Bible studies in Florida schools

The bill requires all Florida public high schools to offer elective courses on the study of the Bible. Rep. Kimberly Daniels says the course would emphasize the Bible's role in history. Do you think a course like this should be an elective? Click here, to vote in our poll.

Dolphin therapy: Discovery Cove becomes Certified Autism Center

Orlando is known for its world-class theme parks, but only few now are classified as autism-friendly. News 6 anchor Kirstin O'Connor and a few friends checked out the unique animal experiences and saw how they are getting results.

Disney announces opening of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Wether you're team Jedi or Sith, this summer guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can explore a not-so-far, far away galaxy.

