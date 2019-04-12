The Weekly Newsletter: McKenzie Milton talks about future on football field

Good Sunday morning,

Are you in need of a recap of last week's headlines? Below is a list of big stories that were highly talked about in News 6 newscasts and had quite a few shares on ClickOrlando.com.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton talks with News 6 on knee recovery

In this week's edition of "The Weekly," - anchor Justin Warmoth recaps his recent interview with McKenzie Milton. Late last season, Milton suffered a season-ending injury. His recovery has been a journey so far, but Milton said he's focused on returning to the football field.

Sandhill crane being targeted in Lake County

Pictures on Facebook appear to show the protected species, shot with arrows. The FWC is investigating; to help get results, click here.

Goofy move: Winter Park police remove tweet linking man to stolen MagicBand case

Winter Park police had originally asked the public to help identify a man seen on Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin ride at the Magic Kingdom. They later said the information they received was not accurate. The department as issued an apology.

First commercial payload for Falcon Heavy takes off from the Cape

It took a few delays, but at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, the world's most powerful rocket gave spectators a show. For a recap of the launch, click here.

Do you have a Florida driver's license that will allow you to fly next year?

Travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly. Click here for an image of the license and to see when the new rule goes into place.

Corgi provides canine comfort patrol

Stress can happen in our schools, even for young students. So to provide some relief, Cooper the Comfort K-9 is getting results in our schools.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.