The Weekly Newsletter: Orange County Sheriff John Mina discusses need for deputies

Good morning and happy Sunday.

Need a recap of what made headlines last week? Below is a list of big stories that appeared during our newscasts and that were trending on ClickOrlando.com. There's also a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina joins 'Weekly' panel

When you're the top cop in Central Florida's largest county, you have a lot on your plate. Orange County Sheriff John Mina stopped by News 6 and spoke to Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly." Mina spoke about his department's need for deputies, the county's homicide rate, and the effectiveness of the state's new texting while driving law.

Sheriff: Missing Florida mom, four children found dead

As a father, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the murders of Casei Jones and her children "break his heart." And as the sheriff, the murders "anger him to no end." Now, her husband, Michael Jones, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Man climbs 400-foot tower at News 6

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a national story was unfolding outside the News 6 studios. Orlando police say a 43-year-old man got into a secure area - and climbed to the top of the tower. It took a group effort to finally convince the man to climb down safely - eight hours later. To read about the timeline and the status of the climber, click here.

A day at Disney ends with monorail rescue for some guests

Dozens of passengers were on their way to Epcot from the Transportation and Ticket Center, when their monorail stopped midtrip. Several photos were posted on social media when crews arrived to assist in the rescue. To see the photos, click here.

Beaver nuggets and gas: Florida's first Buc-ee's breaks ground

Just up the way from the Daytona International Speedway, will soon be what many drivers consider the perfect pit stop. News 6 was there for the groundbreaking of Buc-ee's, a gas station and convenience store that has a big following in Texas. To see what this location will bring to Florida, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.