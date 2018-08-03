The Weekly Newsletter: Ashley Moody talks race for Florida Attorney General

Good morning,

'The Weekly' talks with Florida Attorney General candidate Ashley Moody

Florida will not only get a new governor after this year's election, but also a new attorney general. Ashley Moody - one of the Republican candidates - joined "The Weekly" panel, and talked about her campaign,

"Please, yes, my kids are there:" Children hide during burglary

The mother told dispatchers that her children were home alone, while her husband stepped away. The two children hid in a closet, during the scary situation.

Cancer cluster concerns: Water testing results released

Results showed there was potentially dangerous chemicals in the groundwater in Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach. It comes after a group of Satellite High graduates were diagnosed with rare cancers. For information on when council members plan on discussing the findings, click here.

Snake falls on tree, lands on tourist

What's probably the worst nightmare if you're afraid of snakes. To see where it happened, click here.

NASA announces first SpaceX, Boeing astronauts

Friday marked an exciting moment for America's space program. Seven men and two women will join the journey, and launch from Florida's Space Coast.

