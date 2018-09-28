The Weekly Newsletter: Attorney Nikki Fried talks run for Agriculture commissioner

Good morning,

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or not see the headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of just some of the big stories.

Attorney Nikki Fried hopes to become first woman elected to agriculture commissioner In Florida

Fried won the Democratic primary in August - and is now facing off against Republican Matt Caldwell in the November mid-term election. The South Florida attorney spoke on "The Weekly" about where she stands on concealed weapons and her mission to improve the state's water quality.

Man killed while walking daughter to bus stop

The family of Todd Kimberlin says it believes he pushed his daughter out of the way moments before the Marion County crash. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

K-9, search party volunteers find missing Flagler County teen

The search had entered five days when Rickey Wheeler was found dehydrated with bug bites. To see how the rescue got results, click here.

Disney guests have new ticket pricing options

Depending on what time of year you plan your Disney World vacation, you could be paying an arm, a leg and a set of Mickey ears.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.