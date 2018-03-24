'The Weekly' newsletter: Noor Salman trial testimony and other stories

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast, or need a recap of big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of stories that made headlines:

Testimony continues in Noor Salman trial

The first full week of testimony in the trial for the Pulse gunman's widow began with FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez taking the stand on Monday. By Friday, Noor Salman's attorneys had asked the judge to grant her bail and drop the charges, but had been denied their requests. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with a panel on the progress of Noor Salman's trial on "The Weekly". Check back on ClickOrlando.com/NoorSalmanTrial for the latest on the trial.

Orlando-based lawyer files lawsuit in FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Matt Morgan of Morgan and Morgan announced his firm is representing Marquise Hepburn in a civil suit filed Monday morning out of Miami-Dade County.

Trappers interrupt gator's pool party

On a day where most people didn't go swimming due to severe weather in Central Florida, an Orange County family had to remove an unexpected gator guest.

Disney hotel guests pay to park

Standard overnight parking is now available to guests with reservations for a small fee that is tacked on to their bill when they check out at the end of their stay.

Toys R Us liquidation sales

The toy store's going-out-of-business sales began Friday at Orlando-area stores. The sales were initially expected to start Thursday, but they were unexpectedly delayed.

"March for Our Lives" rally held in Orlando

More than 25,000 people showed up at Lake Eola Saturday for a sister rally in a series of nationwide marches that took place across the country following the school shooting last month in South Florida.

