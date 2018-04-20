'The Weekly' newsletter: Street racing crackdown and other stories

Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6?

'The Weekly' talks street racing crackdown with Orange County deputies

Orange County deputies are in the early stages of a yearlong operation. News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld and Capt. Bruce McMullen spoke on "The Weekly" about where the crackdown stands on illegal street racers.

Gunman shoots student at Forest High School

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said a school resource officer heard a loud bang Friday morning. Within minutes, he was able to take a gunman into custody. A 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mother accused of killing newborn twins

West Melbourne police say Rachael Lynn Thomas called 911 and said she gave birth, after not knowing she was pregnant. Police later charged her with killing the newborns.

Orlando-bound flight bears similarities to deadly Southwest Airlines flight

A mother of two was killed after a midair explosion on a Southwest Airlines jet. A similar incident happened to an Orlando-bound flight in August 2016.

FWC seeks help after painted gopher tortoise found

Investigators turned the tortoise over to a team of rescuers, who spent days scrubbing the paint off, using dish soap.

Bobcat spotted on the beach

Two beachgoers were surprised to see the shy animal wandering along the sand dunes near Cocoa Beach.

