The Weekly Newsletter: Previewing Orlando Apollos debut season, other big stories

Orlando Apollos ready for bring "A" game to Central Florida

The Super Bowl is less than a month away, but football fans in Orlando have something else to be excited about in February. The Orlando Apollos, of the newly formed Alliance of American Football, will call UCF's Spectrum Stadium home. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth spoke to the team president about the 10-game season.

Florida governor pardons Groveland 4

In his first week in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida cabinet granted a pardon to four African-American men - who were falsely accused of raping a white woman almost 70 years ago. Family members of the men say the action was "long overdue."

New year, but the SunPass saga continues

Last Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced SunPass will be asking Toll-By-Plate customers to pay up for months of backlogged tolls. A day later, SunPass sent out a warning about a possible scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls. If you have concerns over SunPass payments, we've posted its contact information in this link.

Floridians could soon pay less for diapers

A proposed bill is calling for a sales tax to be eliminated on diapers and incontinence products. To read the whole bill and for statistics on the cost of diapers in Florida and nationwide, click here.

Aquatica Orlando is a now a Certified Autism Center

Orlando has some impressive water parks to check out on a hot day, but there's only one that has the title of the world's first water park, designated as a Certified Autism Center.

21 German shepherds rescued, brought to Central Florida

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando transported the dogs, which made up 21 of more than 300 rescued from a hoarding situation in Georgia. For information on adoption or to make a donation, click here.

