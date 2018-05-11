'The Weekly' Newsletter: Rep. Patrick Murphy talks race for Florida governor

Good morning,

Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6 or miss what made headlines?

Here's a list of the big stories:

'The Weekly' talks race for Florida governor with candidate Rep. Patrick Murphy

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Rep. Patrick Murphy and News 6 political expert Jim Clarke about the race for Florida's next governor.

Woman's body found; alligator attack dismissed

The body of a woman was found in an Orange County pond, a day after a witness reported a person flailing in the water while yelling, "It bit me!".

Exclusive video shows Orlando police officers firing shots in deadly shooting

One person was killed in the shooting at the Colonial Plaza shopping center. Four suspects were trying to flee, before the gunfire. To see the exclusive video, click here.

'Bike bars' debut in Orlando neighborhood

City leaders say the test program is meant to improve safety for bicyclists. To see where the bike bars are set up, click here.

News 6 team makes car crash rescue

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve along with morning director Willie Doby were taking a break one morning, when they heard a crash. Click here, to hear Trooper Steve's recount of the rescue.

Maleficent-themed fire-breathing dragon float backfires at Disney World

Video shows flames gushing from the Steampunk-style float, as the Festival of Fantasy Parade rolled near the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom.

