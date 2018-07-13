The Weekly newsletter: Philip Levine talks bid for next Florida governor and other big stories

Good morning,

Philip Levine discusses gubernatorial campaign on "The Weekly"

The former mayor of Miami Beach and Democratic candidate, is facing major hurdles in Florida's gubernatorial race. Levine says his background as a successful businessman makes him the best choice to be the first Democratic governor in over two decades.

Video shows attack on man dressed at Minion

Jamie Roehm, who refers to himself as handicapped, says he was working outside a Daytona Beach airbrush store when he was approached by three people.

Armed robbery suspect tries to out-drive deputies in Sumter County chase

Deputies say Brian Davis robbed the Belle Glade Country Club in The Villages on Tuesday. Sky 6 followed the slow-speed chase that went through an open field.

Program works to secure mobile homes after active hurricane seasons

Mobile homes can make sure their home is prepared, at no cost. For information on how to apply to the program, click here.

