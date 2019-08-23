The Weekly Newsletter: Preparing for future elections in Seminole County

Good Sunday morning,

To start a new week, below is list of big stories that made headlines last week on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.com. There's also a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections talks preparation, improvements for 2020 election

After serving his country and spending years in law enforcement, Chris Anderson was appointed Seminole County's Supervisor of Elections earlier this year. He sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly' to talk about his county's role in the 2020 election and what's being done to prevent election hacking.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters

Nearly a week after it began, the active search was suspended for two missing firefighters who disappeared during a fishing trip that began in Port Canaveral. Families say they aren't giving up hope. To see how you can help with efforts, click here.

A new college year, a new UCF presence

Hundreds of students moved into their downtown Orlando dorms last week, and Monday, they'll be going to class in a brand new campus. Not only will it create a pathway to success, it's an economic bonus to the area.

If you give a kinkajou watermelon... it'll break into your home

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, a man fed the fruit to the wide-eyed marsupial after it showed up to his doorstep. The next day, the kinkajou barged into his apartment, and then attacked his leg, leaving behind some significant injuries.

Alligator climbs fence in Florida

Gators show up on doorsteps, driveways, swimming pools, and as it turns out, some can climb a fence to get there. Video taken recently showed the reptile scaling a fence at Jacksonville's Naval Air Station. Watch the video, by clicking here.

