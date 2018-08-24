The Weekly Newsletter: Previewing Florida's 2018 primary elections

Good Sunday morning,

Did you miss what made headlines last week? From politics - to investigating the health of Florida's waters, here is a list of the big stories.

Florida primary elections: Discussing the key races

Florida's primary election is two days away. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth spoke with UCF history professor and News 6 political expert, Jim Clark about the closely watched races happening around the state.

Lightning strikes; gas tank explodes

The strike left behind a 15-foot-wide hole in the concrete at the Deltona Shell station, all while people were pumping gas. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Mother pays it forward after daughter was denied lunch at school

Kimberly Aiken said that earlier this month, her daughter's lunch was thrown away after she was short 15 cents. Now, the Volusia County mother is raising funds to make sure no student ends up in the same situation.

Dirty waters: Concentrating on one of Florida's most sacred resources

Coast to coast, Friday newscasts were devoted to highlighting the problems plaguing Florida's waterways and drinking water. For a recap of the investigations and what you can do to help, click here.

