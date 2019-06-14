The Weekly Newsletter: Rep. Anna Eskamani discusses Equal Rights Amendment

Hello,

Need a recap of the headlines from last week? Below is a list of big stories that appeared during newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com.

'Weekly' panel catches up with Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani

The District 47 representative knew going into it that Florida's recent legislative session was going to be challenging. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been signing many bills into laws, but not one that Rep. Eskamani hoped would be included. The Central Florida lawmaker sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" to talk about the Equal Rights Amendment and what she wants to see happen during the next legislative session.

Rainbow shines bright over Pulse memorial

Wednesday marked three years since the Pulse shooting. For the past couple of years, June 12 has been known as Orlando United Day, and that evening, a sign of hope and healing emerged over the Pulse remembrance ceremony.

Lightning strikes motorcyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol said a bolt of lightning hit a motorcyclist's helmet, causing a crash and his death. Several drivers along I-95 witnessed the scary scene. The News 6 Pinpoint Weather Team is always emphasizing that you need to take lightning seriously and there are multiple ways you could get struck by lightning.

President Donald Trump expected to draw big crowds at Orlando rally.

Just because you have a ticket does not mean you can get into the Amway center on Tuesday. Entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city is also planning specific road closures and recommended routes in downtown Orlando.

New 'Hagrid' coaster has giant-sized turnout on opening day

Some Universal Orlando guests waited 10 hours in line for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, after it opened on Thursday. The ride then broke down briefly the next day, and still had lines winding all throughout the park.

Celebrating the day with dad

