The Weekly newsletter: Rep. Mike Miller and other big stories

Hello,

Did the week of Independence Day have you occupied and away from the television and ClickOrlando.com?

Here is a recap of the stories that made headlines:

Rep. Mike Miller joins 'Weekly' panel

Picking a new governor - and a new U.S. senator -- Florida has some election campaigns that are being watched intensely. And in Central Florida, state Rep. Mike Miller, a Republican candidate, is hoping to return Florida's 7th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Stephanie Murphy, back to his party's fold.

State makes progress following SunPass problems

The Florida Department of Transportation toll payment system first went down on June 1. On July 4, officials announced customers would start seeing toll transactions posted to accounts. A deadline for a solution is Monday.

Alligator chases teen up tree, stays at the base

It wasn't until a deputy arrived, that the teenager was able to safely come down. To see why the gator chased her in the first place, click here.

News 6 salute: WWII B-17 pilot

George Starks, 94, recounts his piloting a B-17 crew in a new book by author Carole Engle Avriett. He also spoke with News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero. To see his Independence Day interview, click here.

Women & fighting: A tough but great career choice

Several female recruits are hoping to be in the next class of firefighters of Orange County. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona got a taste of the tough training.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.