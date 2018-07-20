The Weekly Newsletter: Rep. Stephanie Murphy talks re-election hopes and other big stories

Hello.

Here is a recap of the big stories:

Rep. Stephanie Murphy joins 'The Weekly'

The 2016 election marked a big upset for Florida's 7th Congressional District, when Rep. Murphy defeated 12-term GOP Rep. John Mica. Murphy is now focusing on her work in Washington, and her re-election campaign.

Caught on camera: Aftermath of hot car rescue

Volusia County deputies say Meagan Burgess left her 8-month-old son alone, when a witness called 911. The child was OK, but deputies say the incident serves as a reminder to adults to always check the back seat and never leave a child alone.

Former aerial dance sues Disney, claims she was fired because of pregnancy

Krista Crowder left in November 2015 - because she was pregnant with twins. When she auditioned for work in 2016, Crowder says, she was "no longer needed."

Crews work to rescue manatee in New Smyrna Beach

FWC officials say the sea cow likely got stuck onshore when the tide went out. For details on the rescue, click here.

Abandoned couch is gone, but legacy lives on

It fell out of the back of a truck in May, then Palm Bay made what is simply known as "The Couch" a part of the community. The couch was also able to spread some good.

'Oh my gosh, it's an emu:' Big bird causes Tavares traffic jam

Drivers were stuck for nearly an hour because a runaway emu was blocking the road. To see how the bird was removed, click here.

