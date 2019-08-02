The Weekly Newsletter: U.S. Rep. Waltz discusses election security

Good Sunday morning,

'Weekly' looks at Russian hacking in 2016 election

Ever since former special counsel Robert Mueller warned about Russians actively seeking to interfere in U.S. elections again, many state and local leaders are working to make sure it doesn't happen again. U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Stephanie Murphy are leading the effort in Congress to disclose the names of the two Florida counties that were hacked during the 2016 election. Waltz spoke with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about the bill he and Murphy filed - that would require official public notice of election hacking.

Tales of shark bites in Florida

There were three bites in as many days recently at Florida beaches. On July 27, an Arizona man was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach. The next day, a shark bit down on a professional surfer's elbow in Jacksonville Beach. Then on Monday, another bite was reported at New Smyrna Beach. An 18-year-old surfer spoke to News 6 after he was bitten on the hand.

Deputies: Stranger breaks into home, takes shower, sits around naked

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Murphy was found sitting nude on the back porch at a DeLand home.To hear the 911 calls - about the family finding Murphy in its shower, click here.

A new "epic" theme park is in the works in Orlando

Last week, Universal Orlando promised that its fourth planned park will "forever change theme park entertainment." Click here to read about what the exciting addition will bring.

Back to school: Florida's tax-free holiday is underway

Floridians can save on the 6 percent sales tax and local tax until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6, and online sales are included. Click here for a guide on supplies and rules to remember.

