The Weekly Newsletter: Addressing robocall epidemic

Good morning,

It's Sunday, and that means it's time to recap the big stories from last week. So if you need a refresher, here is a list of stories that made headlines in newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com, as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

YouMail CEO discusses unwanted robocalls

When the phone rings, more times than not it's a robocall. According to YouMail, Inc. CEO Alex Quilici, more than 5.2 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. just in March alone. Quilici talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" about the epidemic, and the ways to stop it.

Game over for Orlando Apollos: The Alliance of American Football suspends all of its operations

Orlando's football team was nearing the end of its first season with a 7-1 record, but last week, they received the news the league was in danger of folding. For fans needing ticket refund information, click here.

Playing football still a focus for UCF quarterback

McKenzie Milton was leading the charge in another undefeated regular season for the Knights last year - when he suffered a traumatic leg injury. Milton sat down with News 6 to talk about his recovery and why faith is opening new doors of opportunity.

Cocoa H.S. chorus has eyes set on Big Apple performance

The Cocoa High School chorus has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall - for a 9/11 memorial event, but they need help to get there. News 6 anchor Julie Broughton met up with the group - and was treated to a performance. If you'd like to help get results, click here.

Getting to know Sir Gus

News 6 anchor Matt Austin's video of what appeared to be a dancing camel on a Central Florida highway became a viral sensation. As it turns out, Sir Gus has more than just grooves. Not only is he a mascot, he gets results for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.