The Weekly Newsletter: Ryan Williams talks bid for Orange-Osceola state attorney

"The Weekly" interviews Ryan Williams, candidate for Orange-Osceola state attorney in 2020 election

In both national and local races, many political candidates are already planning their 2020 campaigns, and one of them is longtime assistant state attorney in Florida's 9th and 5th judicial circuits. Ryan Williams' opponent is his former boss, Aramis Ayala. Williams spoke with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on why he feels he is the better fit for the state attorney job.

Dog groomer arrested for abuse; Brevard County Sheriff escourts him to jail

The Sheriff's Office said James Cordell Doughty Suthann became angry toward the German shepherd service dog, because he wouldn't stand still. To see what Sheriff Wayne Ivey had to say about his arrest, click here.

Kia, Hyundai recall more vehicles over fire risk

More than a half-million vehicles have been recalled over the course of a three-year period. News 6 has documented a slew of cases around Central Florida. For a list of newly-affected vehicles, click here.

SpaceX gets one step closer to launching astronauts from U.S. soil.

Elon Musk's private space company launched the Crew Dragon Capsule from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. A manned launch is now targeted for July. For a recap of the launch, click here.

Doctors call teen's recovery from rare genetic disorder "one in a million"

Sophia Maggio was diagnosed with Loeys-Dietz syndrome three years ago, and had to undergo four heart surgeries in two years. Maggio is now back in school, focused on her future, and praising the doctors who saved her life.

99-year-old seamstress has been getting results for generations

Sewing is common hobby for some people, but for Martha Hixon, it's been a way of life for decades. Not only does she make dresses for her family, she's also made clothing and bags for little girls around the world.

