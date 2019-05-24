The Weekly Newsletter: Sam Ings talks bid for Orlando mayor

Good morning.

Did you miss what made headlines last week? Below is a list of stories from ClickOrlando.com that are good for sharing, as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Orlando Commissioner Sam Ings talks history working for city, future plans

Incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer has held his position since 2003, but in an interview on "The Weekly", Commissioner Sam Ings told Investigator Mike Holfeld - the city needs a change. Ings said his experience protecting and serving the community as a member of the Orlando Police Department makes him the perfect fit for the job.

Pilot's eyes burned during flight

A Federal Aviation Administration employee said a pilot was traveling from Canada to Orlando and was 10,000 feet in the air when the pilot was he hit by a green laser light. To find out where the light came from, click here.

NASA administrator makes big moon announcement on Space Coast

The space agency is hoping to get to the moon by 2024. To help with its mission, its officials have called upon a commercial partner to build their lunar outpost.

A real superhero for pets

He's not ridding Gotham City of criminals - and doesn't have a bat signal in the sky, but Chris Van Dorn really gets into Caped Crusader character for animals in need. To read about how he is getting results through his Batman 4 Paws nonprofit, click here.

Name on fountain misspelled in town that Walt Disney built

A Celebration resident told News 6, the local fountain had been under construction for four months, and when word got out that "Walt" was misspelled, it became the talk of the town. Last week, city officials said they closed the fountain - and it should be fixed in the next few weeks.

Scorching temperatures for Memorial Day in Central Florida

Highs are expected to be well into the 90s today and Monday. For your daily pinpoint accurate forecast, click here.

