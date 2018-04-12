'The Weekly' newsletter: Swim safety and other stories

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or need a recap of big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Talking swim safety

On the latest edition of "The Weekly," - Justin Warmoth talked with local experts on the importance of swim safety among children. For tips on how to stay safe when dealing with rip currents, click here.

Officer fired over racially offensive Snapchat

Daytona Beach Shores police say Officer Matthew Moriarty sent the photo to about 15 Snapchat users, and he also admitted to sending the photo through the app.

Accused closet sleeper arrested while out on bond

Seminole County deputies arrested Michael Maynard for trespassing - after he was found sleeping in a child's closet. Days later, he was booked in the Brevard County jail on a burglary charge.

Goose goes crazy in Debary

The bird has ripped apart window screens, broken windows - and has even gone after neighborhood kids.

The dream house for any Disney superfan

It may not be Cinderella's Castle, but one listed Windermere home is what Disney dreams are made of.

