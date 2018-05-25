The 'Weekly' newsletter: Safe holiday travel and other big stories

Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6 or miss what made headlines?

Here's a list of the big stories:

'The Weekly' talks safe holiday travel, Takata airbag problems

Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to the summer travel season, and rain is expected to hit Central Florida. News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve Montiero explains what viewers need to know before hitting the road. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth also spoke with Michael Schmidt from Fiat-Chrysler in Orlando, about how automakers are keeping drivers safe following the Takata airbag deaths.

Father, Uber driver in possible case of mistaken identity

An Ocala woman tells News 6, she believes Orange County deputies wrongfully arrested her husband Jose Batista. Deputies say he had a warrant from Miami-Dade County for aggravated battery.

Central Florida sits on 'sinkhole alley'

As more rain falls, geologists are on the lookout for more sinkholes. To see the top 10 most sinkhole-prone counties in Florida, click here.

2018 hurricane season could be above normal

NOAA revealed its predictions during a news conference Thursday morning. Up to nine hurricanes are expected. To see the full season outlook, click here.

All eyes on the Gulf for Memorial Day weekend

A week before the start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto formed. News 6 is pinpointing the rain and will give updates with the News 6 Hurricane Tracker App and Pinpoint Weather App.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.