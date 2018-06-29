The Weekly Newsletter: The Children's Trust campaign and other big stories

Good Sunday morning,

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or miss some of the most clicked-on stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a recap of what made headlines:

"The Weekly" talks with Children's Trust co-chairmen, Dick Batchelor

The longtime children's advocate wants voters to decide on a proposed property-tax, that would increase funding for programs for at-risk children, but Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs has concerns whether the campaign data is accurate. Batchelor says the generated $58 million would cover children's unmet needs.

Officer shot by suspect during standoff showing positive signs of recovery

Officer Kevin Valencia was transferred to a Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta on Thursday. Valencia was shot while attempting to rescue four children from an armed domestic violence suspect, on June 11.

Mother pleads for return of small, sentimental toy

Tia Foskett says someone stole her purse out of her van. Inside the purse- was a purple- rubber duck, that represents her daughter, who passed away in her sleep last year.

Rare alligator missing after Sumter County enclosure fire

Deputies say 43 reptiles were torched, while another one -- a rare Leucistic alligator named Snowball -- was missing. To see Snowball's photo, click here.

Time to play big: Toy Story Land now open

Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the whole gang are welcoming toy-sized guests to the new Disney World attraction. Click here to see what's been built in Andy's backyard.

