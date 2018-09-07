The Weekly Newsletter: The future of space, and other big stories

Good morning,

Ginger Gadsden, Bill Harwood discuss new era of space travel

So much of the excitement these days centers around the Space Coast. The veteran CBS News space reporter joined a :"Weekly" panel and talked about what's to come.

Facebook video of Florida woman putting son's head over toilet prompts social media backlash

Kaitlyn Wolf said it was all a joke, but that didn't stop the death threats. Leesburg investigators did not charge her, and DCF determined the child was in a stable home. To see the video, click here.

Crane falls on Baldwin Park home, splits roof

No one was hurt, but the house sustained major damage. For video of the collapse and a photo slideshow, click here.

Have concerns over SunPass double billing? News 6 can help

Ever since the June system upgrade, there have been headaches with SunPass. Customer still have questions about charges posted to their accounts. To find out if you've been double-billed, click here.

