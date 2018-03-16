'The Weekly' Newsletter: The passage of Florida's PTSD law and other Orlando-area headlines

If you missed your favorite News 6 newscast, or need a recap of big stories, here's a list of what made the headlines:

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talks the passage of bill for first responder PTSD benefits benefits in Florida

There were big winners and losers of this year's legislative session. Justin Warmoth spoke with News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld and Attorney Jeff Bixler on the historic passage that approves workers compensation wages for first responders diagnosed with PTSD.

First days of testimony begins in Noor Salman trial

Wednesday marked opening statements in the trial of the widow of the Pulse gunman. Jurors, who normally take notes throughout the day, were completely silent and didn't pick up their pens as they watched graphic video from the night of the attack. Noor Salman, the shooter's wife, who faces charges in the attack, looked away as the video played and was visibly upset.

Burglary suspects try to start house fire with spaghetti sauce

The victim told Volusia County deputies that one of the suspects was wearing a bull costume. To find out how deputies say the suspects were caught red-handed, click here.

Disney charging hotel guests for parking

Staying at a Disney World resort has its perks, but now, hotel guests will have to pay to park. Prices of parking will varybased on the category of the resort in which guests stay.

Strong showing at Arnold Palmer Invitational for Tiger Woods

When Tiger Woods plays, the crowds will come. The professional golfer returned to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and swells of fans filled the place to watch his big performance on the green.

