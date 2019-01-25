The Weekly Newsletter: UCF AD Danny White talks Knight Nation pride, other big stories

Good morning,

Feeling good about recent UCF athletic success

The UCF football team may have lost in the Fiesta Bowl after an impressive win streak, but in an interview on The Weekly, UCF Athletic Director Danny White told News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth the future is looking bright for Knight Nation, as well as his career with UCF.

Questions linger surrounding deadly bank shooting in Sebring

Five women were killed last Wednesday, after police say a 21-year-old walked into the bank and started shooting. For updates on the tragedy and the victims, click here.

Severe weather strikes Central Florida; homes damaged

The National Weather Service surveyed damage on Friday, and determined that straight-line winds caused a significant amount of damage. One couple said they were awakened by the storm, and made it out in the nick of time.

Whoops!: High tide pulls SUV into ocean during Sunday's lunar eclipse

Some moongazers forgot or didn't realize that when a full moon happens, so does high tide. The vehicle had to be pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean at Ponte Vedra Beach. To see the photo of the SUV, click here.

Meet a local finalist who might bring home a Grammy

News 6 at Nine's Carolina Cardona spent a lesson with Dr. Jeffery Redding, director of West Orange High School's choral activities and a top 10 finalist for the Grammy Educator Award. While Redding says being recognized is humbling, it still doesn't quite match his love for teaching.

