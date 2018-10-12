The Weekly newsletter: U.S. Rep. candidate Wayne Liebnitzky talks District 9 race

ORLANDO, Fla. - No need to worry if you missed your favorite News 6 newscast or weren't able to catch what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com.

Republican U.S. Rep. candidate Wayne Liebnitzky talks running again on "The Weekly"

Florida's 9th Congressional District race has come down to challenger Republican Wayne Liebnitzky and incumbent Democrat Darren Soto. Liebnitzky stopped by "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to talk to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about running against Soto for a second time and how he is different from normal politicians.

Hurricane Michael survivors share their stories

After Hurricane Michael battered Florida's Panhandle on Wednesday, some of those who stayed to ride out the storm talked to News 6 about their experience. Read the stories of two families whose homes were destroyed in the storm.

Buddy Dyer appoints new Orlando police chief

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday that 25-year Orlando Police Department veteran Orlando Rolon is his choice to lead the department as a new chief. Rolon will be the first Hispanic chief in the history of the department. Read what current chief John Mina, Dyer and Rolon said about the appointment.

Woman defends emotional support squirrel after being kicked off flight

A Lakeland woman was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight Tuesday after staff told her she could not bring her emotional support squirrel on board. The woman and the squirrel, named Daisy, are now looking to see what legal options they can take moving forward.

President Donald Trump visits Orlando

President Trump came to the City Beautiful on Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference. During his speech, Trump discussed his administration's support for law enforcement, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation and more.

