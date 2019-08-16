The Weekly Newsletter: U.S. Rep. Darren Soto discusses gun control after mass shootings

Good morning,

Did you miss last week's headlines or need a refresher? Below is a list of big stories from ClickOrlando.com, as well as a brief summary of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

U.S. Rep. Soto talks gun control legislation

Members of Congress are back in their home states currently, but busy at work. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to talk about what he'd like to see happen when it comes to gun control, like background checks - and reinstating the assault weapons ban.

FDLE: Man makes threats to Walmart on Facebook

Officials say Richard D. Clayton's post said, "3 more days of probation left, then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week." During his first court appearance, Clayton made a lot of bizarre facial expressions before the judge.

Police looking for skateboarders seen in downtown Orlando beat down

In witness video, Orlando police said a group of men are seen getting into an argument before things turn violent. At one point, a man swings his skateboard and hits another man in the head.

Report: Former principal faked class

Earlier this month, Cheryl Salerno was placed on administrative leave of absence. The next day she announced she was retiring. Now an investigation has found she gave all of her students in a speech class the same passing grade. To see what else she is accused of doing, click here.

Masked intruder caught in vending machine

Volusia County deputies "apprehended" a raccoon that broke into Pine Ridge High School. and crawled into a vending machine. To see photos and video of the raccoon's release, click here.

