'The Weekly' newsletter: Effects of government shutdown

Good morning,

Did you miss a few newscast from this past week or didn't get a chance to look over what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

Here is a recap of just some of the big stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly".

Local U.S. representatives talk to News 6 about government shutdown on 'The Weekly'

More than 800,000 federal workers were impacted by the government shutdown, and there could be another one if a border deal isn't reached by Friday, Feb. 15. Rep. Val Demings and Darren Soto talked with News 6 before the president's State of the Union address, and shared their thoughts on the impact and what Washington needs to do, to get results.

Report: Travelers going through Orlando International Airport are packing heat

According to the Transportation Security Administration, agents discovered over 100 guns during checkpoints, making OIA rank fifth for having the most firearm discoveries. To see what else was found and the complete airport list, click here.

News 6 to take an in-depth look at gun violence, safety and your rights

On Monday, News 6 will host a special day of coverage on the impact guns have on our lives. Coverage starts at 5 a.m. News 6 is also hosting a town hall at 6 p.m. where viewers can ask questions to a panel of experts. To submit a question, click here.

News 6 catches up with family of once-conjoined twins

Andre and Angela Pitre brought Jesi and Remi home from the hospital in December. They're now adjusting to life at home attending to their girls' medical needs. Andre Pitre also stopped by News 6 at Nine, to see his interview, click here.

Orange County choral director wins Grammy

Dr. Jeffrey Redding is adding another piece of hardware to his award collection. The West Orange High School teacher won the Grammy Educator Award. The award was created to recognize educators who have made an impact in the field of music education.

Glittery meet and greet with farting troll

There's now a naked troll that farts glitter at Universal Orlando. The character is based off the 2016 animated movie "Trolls." To see the troll in action, click here.

