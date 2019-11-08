The Weekly Newsletter: Saluting News 6 veterans

Good Sunday morning,

Do you need a recap of the big stories from last week? Below is a list of ClickOrlando.com stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Getting to know News 6 veterans

Relatives, friends, co-workers or strangers - Monday Americans will be thanking those who served our country. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with a few members of the News 6 staff who served in the armed forces.

Denny's worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

The Florida Department of Health said two employees who work at the Kissimmee restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A. In a statement, a Denny's spokesperson said the diagnosis was immediately reported and the restaurant was closed down for cleaning. Health officials are also asking anyone who dined at the restaurant to get a vaccination.

Body cam video shows Orange County deputy yanking middle school student's head

Video circulating social media shows the deputy aggressively escorting the girl to his cruiser. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the school resource officer is off the job. To see the video, click here.

Frustrated refrigerator owners vent to News 6

For a lot of people, Samsung is a trusted brand in technology, but recently, News 6 received several complaints about their Samsung refrigerator. The consensus was that their ice makers are causing them headaches. To read about the class-action lawsuit, click here.

Video shows monkeys belly-flopping in Silver Springs

Anyone who has kayaked at Silver Springs State Park, knows that monkey sightings are not uncommon. Recently, a kayaker caught some monkeys making a splash in the water.

Miracle match for 4-year-old battling cancer

Recently, News 6 shared the story of Chloe Bella Carvahlo and her need for a life-saving blood stem cell transplant. Hundreds of people signed up on an online registry, and one week later, Chloe's mom made an exciting announcement.

