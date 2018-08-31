The Weekly Newsletter: Where is Orlando's housing market headed?

Good morning, and happy Labor Day weekend.

Did you miss what made headlines this past week? Here is a recap of some of the big stories both on air and on ClickOrlando.com.

Breaking down the status of Orlando's housing market

Between an endless summer and theme parks, the Orlando area is a great place to not only visit, but call home. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth spoke with the president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association on the trends hitting the fast-growing housing market.

Historic Florida primary brings big results, sets stage for November election

Orange County will have a new mayor, and for the first time an African-American was selected as a nominee for Florida governor. The Bernie Sanders-backed Democrat will face off against the President Trump-endorsed Republican in the governor's race. For a recap of Tuesday's primary, click here.

After raising hundreds of dollars selling lemonade, 9-year-old pays it forward

While manning his lemonade stand in front of his Apopka home, Anthony Torres noticed those who were less fortunate - and made a big donation to feed the homeless. To see how the city is honoring him, click here.

Orlando student attends Beyonce and Jay-Z concert, leaves with $100,000 scholarship

During certain stops on the On The Run II Tour, the BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation is awarding one high school senior with a scholarship. To see the Orlando recipient's reaction, click here.

