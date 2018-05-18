'The Weekly' newsletter: Winter Park businessman Chris King discusses Florida governor's race

Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6 or miss what made headlines?

Here's a list of the big stories:

Florida gubernatorial candidate Chris King talks race for state's top job

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with the Winter Park businessman and political newcomer. The Democrat shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, including Florida's criminal justice system.

Florida teacher accused of drowning raccoons with students

An Ocala mother of one of the students said her son came home upset over what had happened. The teacher said the raccoons killed the class chickens.

Ocala woman smiles in mugshot

After causing a deadly crash while driving drunk, Angenette Welk smiled from ear-to-ear in her mugshot photo.

Parrot runs household items with Alexa

Petra, an African grey parrot, is making national headlines for her Amazon Alexa commands.

JT shoutout to local grandmother

Before and during his Orlando concert, Justin Timberlake showed some love to an 88-year-old superfan. For video of the shoutout and meet-and-greet, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.