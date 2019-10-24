First of its kind opioid treatment center coming to Sanford

Shutterstock via CNN

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - AdventHealth has partnered with other local health and law enforcement leaders to bring a new opioid treatment facility to Sanford next year.

Officials from the hospital, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County EMS/Fire Rescue and the Seminole County Board of Commissioners announced the center Thursday, noting that it's the first time in Florida that a health care system and law enforcement officers have come together to unveil an opioid treatment facility.

The recovery center will be able to provide up to 40 men and 10 women as many as 30 days of overnight care while providing additional services to make sure their educational, career, behavioral and housing needs are met upon discharge.

"Unfortunately, people with opioid issues have been trapped in a cycle of ‘catch, treat, release,'" Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. "This partnership and new model for using medically based treatment to help those with substance abuse disorder, will help us break that cycle. Expanding addiction treatment in the region will not only ensure people receive needed care and support after they leave the hospital, it will set them up for success after."

Patients will be referred from the hospital, the jail or from the community.

Deputies said there were 650 overdoses, 82 of which were fatal, in Seminole County during 2018 alone.

AdventHealth officials said the hospital sees 17 opioid patients in its emergency rooms per day in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The new partnership will also allow a substance abuse coordinator to be based out of the AdventHealth Altamonte Springs ER who will track patients during their hospital stay and 30 days after discharge to make sure they're connected with treatment resources.

"AdventHealth is committed to whole-person health — caring for the body, mind and spirit. Substance abuse disorders need to be viewed and treated as vigorously as we do other areas of medicine, like diabetes or heart disease," said Tim Cook, CEO of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. "This partnership allows us to bring together resources and expertise from the public and private sectors, and we are honored to work with our partners in Seminole County to bring healing to our neighbors."

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office also plans to provide opioid abuse training and education to the ER staff at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, which will become the first option for first responders to bring opioid patients who are in need of medical care.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.