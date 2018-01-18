Brevard undercover operation leads to heroin suppliers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County authorities arrested eight people on drug charges in a months-long investigation that happened as communities across Central Florida are dealing with an increasing number of people overdosing on heroin mixed with fentanyl.

In an undercover video shared exclusively with News 6, an officer rides in a truck with a man. The two then exchange a fistful of cash for a bag with a white substance in it. It is one of a few undercover operations the Brevard County Sheriff's Office conducted during the course of several months, according to Brevard-Seminole Assistant State Attorney Justin Keen.

"Anytime we can interrupt drug trafficking operations is always a good thing for the community," Keen said.

The investigation ended with multiple arrests and large quantities of heroin, cocaine and cash confiscated.

"The Sheriffs Office and the State Attorney's Office worked on trying to shut down the supply chain from the beginning, before the drugs made it onto the streets," Keen said.

Spencer Smith, 33, is the man seen in the video, Keen said. While investigating Smith, deputies learned of 29-year-old Jonathan Sorenson who is accused of trafficking cocaine and heroin.

"You don't think it's legit?" an undercover officer asked Sorenson in a different video. Sorenson is seen inspecting a kilo of cocaine, according to Keen.

Deputies later arrested Sorenson and his 52-year-old mother, Kathleen Sorenson.

"Mom was involved in helping her son, Jonathan, package quantities of cocaine for customers," Keen said.

Deputies found a closet of weapons in Sorenson's home, according to Keen. They also found bags of suspected drugs stamped with the street name "Jumpman" Keen said.

Smith and Sorenson are mid-level dealers, according to Keen. Their arrests led authorities to Dennis Soler, 28 and Anthony Sanders, 40, who are alleged heroin suppliers, according to authorities.

The goal was to interrupt the supply before it made it to the hands of users, "so that we can close down the operation before anyone overdoses," Keen said.

