Osceola task force seizes drug money to fight opioid crisis

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Osceola County law enforcement officials will host a news conference Friday to discuss efforts to curb the opioid epidemic.

The Osceola County Investigative Bureau, or OCIB, is a task force which investigates vice, narcotics and organized crime. In partnership with the Osceola Orange State Attorney’s Office, the bureau consists of agents from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Kissimmee Police Department and the Saint Cloud Police Department. Through their investigative and enforcement efforts OCIB is able to seize funds in certain cases.

"The OCIB Charitable Contribution Committee was developed in an effort to distribute the seized funds taken from mostly drug dealers, in a way that can best serve our community, to include providing funds to drug treatment facilities in order to help citizens recover from drug addiction," according to a news release.



Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell, St. Cloud Police Chief Pete Gauntlett and State Attorney Aramis Ayala will hold a joint press conference Friday discussing how seized funds will be used to combat illegal narcotics and the Opioid Crisis.

